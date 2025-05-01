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Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles is commonly present in anatomical diagrams of the upper arm but is often not specifically labeled by a letter?
A
Triceps brachii
B
Coracobrachialis
C
Deltoid
D
Biceps brachii
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the anatomical location of the upper arm. The upper arm is the region between the shoulder and the elbow, containing several muscles responsible for movement and stabilization.
Step 2: Review the primary muscles of the upper arm. These include the biceps brachii (responsible for flexion of the elbow), triceps brachii (responsible for extension of the elbow), deltoid (responsible for shoulder abduction), and coracobrachialis (responsible for flexion and adduction of the shoulder).
Step 3: Understand the role of the coracobrachialis muscle. It is a smaller muscle located deep in the upper arm, near the medial side, and is often overshadowed by larger muscles like the biceps brachii and triceps brachii in anatomical diagrams.
Step 4: Recognize that the coracobrachialis is frequently present in anatomical diagrams but may not be labeled due to its smaller size and less prominent role compared to the other muscles listed.
Step 5: Conclude that while the biceps brachii, triceps brachii, and deltoid are commonly labeled in diagrams due to their prominence, the coracobrachialis is often included but not specifically labeled, making it the correct answer to the question.
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