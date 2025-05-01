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Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the primary action of the biceps brachii muscle?
A
Abduction of the arm at the shoulder
B
Flexion of the forearm at the elbow
C
Adduction of the arm at the shoulder
D
Extension of the forearm at the elbow
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the anatomy of the biceps brachii muscle: The biceps brachii is a two-headed muscle located in the upper arm. It originates from the scapula and inserts into the radius bone of the forearm. Its primary function is related to movement at the elbow joint.
Identify the primary action of the biceps brachii: The muscle is responsible for flexion of the forearm at the elbow joint. Flexion refers to the bending movement that decreases the angle between the forearm and the upper arm.
Eliminate incorrect options: Abduction and adduction refer to movements at the shoulder joint, which are not the primary actions of the biceps brachii. Extension of the forearm at the elbow is performed by the triceps brachii, not the biceps brachii.
Focus on the correct option: The correct action of the biceps brachii is flexion of the forearm at the elbow. This movement is commonly observed when lifting objects or performing a bicep curl.
Relate the action to real-life examples: To reinforce understanding, consider how the biceps brachii is engaged during activities like lifting a glass of water or performing pull-ups, both of which involve flexion at the elbow joint.
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