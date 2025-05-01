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Multiple Choice
Which type of lever is exemplified by the flexing of the forearm by the biceps brachii muscle?
A
Second-class lever
B
First-class lever
C
Fourth-class lever
D
Third-class lever
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of levers in the human body: Levers are classified into three types based on the arrangement of the fulcrum, effort, and load. These are first-class, second-class, and third-class levers.
Review the anatomy of the forearm and biceps brachii muscle: The biceps brachii muscle is responsible for flexing the forearm at the elbow joint. The elbow joint acts as the fulcrum, the biceps brachii provides the effort, and the forearm (along with any weight being lifted) represents the load.
Identify the characteristics of a third-class lever: In a third-class lever, the effort is applied between the fulcrum and the load. This arrangement is designed for speed and range of motion rather than force.
Apply the lever classification to the forearm flexion: In the case of forearm flexion, the elbow joint is the fulcrum, the biceps brachii applies the effort in the middle, and the forearm (and any weight) is the load at the end. This matches the definition of a third-class lever.
Conclude that the flexing of the forearm by the biceps brachii muscle is an example of a third-class lever based on the arrangement of the fulcrum, effort, and load.
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