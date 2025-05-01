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Multiple Choice
Which muscle elevates and protracts the mandible during mastication?
A
Medial pterygoid
B
Buccinator
C
Masseter
D
Temporalis
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of mastication (chewing) and the role of muscles involved in this process. Mastication requires the movement of the mandible (jawbone) for actions like elevation (closing the jaw) and protraction (moving the jaw forward).
Step 2: Review the specific actions of the listed muscles: Medial pterygoid, Buccinator, Masseter, and Temporalis. Identify which of these muscles are responsible for elevating and protracting the mandible.
Step 3: Recall that the Medial pterygoid muscle assists in both elevation and protraction of the mandible. It works in conjunction with the Masseter muscle to elevate the mandible and contributes to protraction by pulling the mandible forward.
Step 4: Note that the Buccinator muscle is primarily involved in compressing the cheeks during actions like blowing or sucking, not in elevating or protracting the mandible. The Temporalis muscle is involved in elevation and retraction (pulling the mandible backward), not protraction.
Step 5: Based on the functional roles of these muscles, determine that the Medial pterygoid is the correct answer for elevating and protracting the mandible during mastication.
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