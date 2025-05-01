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Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the primary function of skeletal muscle tissue in the human body?
A
Secreting hormones into the bloodstream
B
Generating voluntary movements of the body
C
Pumping blood throughout the circulatory system
D
Transmitting electrical impulses between neurons
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the primary function of skeletal muscle tissue: Skeletal muscles are attached to bones and are responsible for voluntary movements, meaning they are consciously controlled by the nervous system.
Differentiate skeletal muscle tissue from other types of muscle tissue: Skeletal muscle is distinct from cardiac muscle (which pumps blood) and smooth muscle (which controls involuntary movements in organs).
Eliminate incorrect options: 'Secreting hormones into the bloodstream' is a function of endocrine glands, not muscle tissue. 'Pumping blood throughout the circulatory system' is the role of cardiac muscle, not skeletal muscle. 'Transmitting electrical impulses between neurons' is a function of the nervous system, specifically neurons, not muscle tissue.
Focus on the correct option: Skeletal muscle tissue generates voluntary movements of the body, such as walking, running, or lifting objects, by contracting and pulling on bones.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is 'Generating voluntary movements of the body,' as this aligns with the primary function of skeletal muscle tissue in the human body.
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