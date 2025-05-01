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Multiple Choice
The two heads of the biceps brachii muscle come together distally to insert on the __________.
A
radial tuberosity
B
greater tubercle of the humerus
C
coracoid process
D
olecranon process
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the anatomical location of the biceps brachii muscle. The biceps brachii has two heads: the long head and the short head, which originate from different points on the scapula.
Step 2: Understand the function of the biceps brachii muscle. It is primarily responsible for flexion of the elbow and supination of the forearm, which gives clues about its insertion point.
Step 3: Recall that muscles typically insert on bones where their action is performed. The biceps brachii inserts on a structure that allows it to flex the elbow and supinate the forearm.
Step 4: Review the anatomical landmarks provided in the options: radial tuberosity, greater tubercle of the humerus, coracoid process, and olecranon process. Determine which of these is located near the elbow and is involved in forearm movement.
Step 5: Conclude that the radial tuberosity is the correct insertion point for the biceps brachii, as it is a bony prominence on the radius that facilitates the muscle's action of flexion and supination.
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