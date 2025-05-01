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Multiple Choice
What is the primary action of the gluteus minimus muscle?
A
Abduction of the thigh at the hip joint
B
Extension of the leg at the knee joint
C
Adduction of the thigh at the hip joint
D
Flexion of the thigh at the hip joint
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the anatomical location and function of the gluteus minimus muscle. The gluteus minimus is one of the smaller gluteal muscles located in the posterior region of the hip.
Step 2: Understand the primary action of the gluteus minimus. This muscle is responsible for abduction of the thigh at the hip joint, which means moving the thigh away from the midline of the body.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options based on the muscle's function. For example, extension of the leg at the knee joint is performed by muscles in the anterior thigh, such as the quadriceps, not the gluteus minimus.
Step 4: Similarly, adduction of the thigh at the hip joint is performed by the adductor group of muscles, and flexion of the thigh at the hip joint is primarily performed by muscles like the iliopsoas.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct answer aligns with the known function of the gluteus minimus, which is abduction of the thigh at the hip joint.
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