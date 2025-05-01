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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is considered the strongest muscle in the human body based on its ability to exert force?
A
Masseter
B
Rectus femoris
C
Gluteus maximus
D
Biceps brachii
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of muscle strength: Muscle strength can be measured in different ways, such as the ability to exert force, endurance, or size. In this case, the question focuses on the ability to exert force.
Identify the function of each muscle listed: The masseter is a jaw muscle responsible for chewing and can exert significant force. The rectus femoris is part of the quadriceps group and helps with knee extension and hip flexion. The gluteus maximus is the largest muscle in the body and is involved in hip extension and movement. The biceps brachii is a muscle in the upper arm responsible for elbow flexion.
Compare the muscles based on their ability to exert force: The masseter muscle is known to exert the greatest force relative to its size, as it is involved in chewing and can apply significant pressure to the molars. The other muscles, while strong, do not exert force in the same concentrated manner.
Consider anatomical studies and research: Studies have shown that the masseter muscle can exert a force of up to 200 pounds on the molars, making it the strongest muscle in the human body based on force exertion.
Conclude that the masseter is the correct answer based on its ability to exert the greatest force relative to its size and function.
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