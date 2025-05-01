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Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles is primarily responsible for flexing the wrist and hand?
A
Flexor carpi radialis
B
Extensor carpi ulnaris
C
Brachioradialis
D
Pronator teres
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of each muscle listed in the options. The flexor carpi radialis is primarily responsible for flexing the wrist and hand. The extensor carpi ulnaris extends and adducts the wrist, the brachioradialis is involved in flexing the forearm at the elbow, and the pronator teres pronates the forearm.
Step 2: Recall the anatomical location of the flexor carpi radialis. It is located on the anterior side of the forearm and is part of the group of muscles responsible for wrist flexion.
Step 3: Consider the action of flexing the wrist and hand. Flexion refers to decreasing the angle between the forearm and the hand, which is achieved by muscles on the anterior side of the forearm.
Step 4: Eliminate the incorrect options based on their primary functions. Extensor carpi ulnaris is involved in extension, brachioradialis flexes the elbow, and pronator teres rotates the forearm. None of these are responsible for wrist flexion.
Step 5: Conclude that the flexor carpi radialis is the correct answer because it is specifically designed to flex the wrist and hand, aligning with the action described in the question.
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