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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a muscle primarily involved in the breathing process?
A
External intercostals
B
Internal intercostals
C
Rectus abdominis
D
Diaphragm
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the primary muscles involved in the breathing process. Breathing relies on muscles that facilitate the expansion and contraction of the thoracic cavity, such as the diaphragm and intercostal muscles.
Review the function of the diaphragm. The diaphragm is the primary muscle of respiration, contracting to increase thoracic volume during inhalation and relaxing during exhalation.
Examine the role of the external and internal intercostals. These muscles assist in breathing by elevating or depressing the ribs, contributing to the expansion and contraction of the thoracic cavity.
Analyze the function of the rectus abdominis. This muscle is part of the abdominal wall and primarily involved in trunk flexion and stabilization, not respiration.
Conclude that the rectus abdominis is NOT primarily involved in the breathing process, as its function is unrelated to the mechanics of thoracic cavity expansion or contraction.
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