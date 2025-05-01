Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Circumduction occurs when:
A
a limb moves in a circular motion, combining flexion, extension, abduction, and adduction
B
a joint moves only in one plane, such as flexion or extension
C
the angle between two bones decreases
D
a bone rotates around its own longitudinal axis
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the term 'circumduction.' Circumduction is a movement pattern that involves a circular motion of a limb, combining multiple types of movements such as flexion, extension, abduction, and adduction.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Option 1 describes a limb moving in a circular motion and combining flexion, extension, abduction, and adduction, which matches the definition of circumduction.
Step 3: Evaluate the other options. Option 2 mentions movement in only one plane, such as flexion or extension, which does not align with circumduction as it involves multiple planes of motion. Option 3 describes a decrease in the angle between two bones, which is specific to flexion, not circumduction. Option 4 refers to rotation around a longitudinal axis, which is characteristic of rotational movement, not circumduction.
Step 4: Confirm that circumduction is a complex movement involving multiple planes and types of motion, distinguishing it from simpler movements like flexion, extension, or rotation.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of circumduction is the one that involves a limb moving in a circular motion, combining flexion, extension, abduction, and adduction.