Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the wrist joint is correct?
A
The wrist joint can perform both adduction and eversion movements.
B
The wrist joint can perform eversion but not adduction movements.
C
The wrist joint can perform adduction but not eversion movements.
D
The wrist joint cannot perform either adduction or eversion movements.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the anatomy of the wrist joint: The wrist joint, also known as the radiocarpal joint, is a synovial joint formed by the distal end of the radius and the articular disc of the ulna articulating with the proximal row of carpal bones (scaphoid, lunate, and triquetrum). It allows for a wide range of movements.
Review the types of movements possible at the wrist joint: The wrist joint can perform flexion, extension, abduction (radial deviation), and adduction (ulnar deviation). Eversion and inversion are movements specific to the ankle joint, not the wrist.
Clarify the difference between adduction and eversion: Adduction refers to the movement of the wrist toward the midline of the body (ulnar deviation), while eversion refers to the outward turning of the sole of the foot, which is not applicable to the wrist joint.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Eliminate options that mention eversion, as this movement is not possible at the wrist joint. Focus on the correct statement that aligns with the anatomical capabilities of the wrist joint.
Conclude that the correct answer is: 'The wrist joint can perform adduction but not eversion movements,' based on the anatomical structure and functional movements of the wrist joint.