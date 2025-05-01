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Multiple Choice
Which structure is the site of attachment for tendons in a muscle?
A
Sarcolemma
B
Epimysium
C
Sarcoplasmic reticulum
D
Myofibril
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the anatomy of a muscle: A muscle is composed of multiple layers of connective tissue. The epimysium is the outermost layer that surrounds the entire muscle.
Learn the function of the epimysium: The epimysium provides structural support and protection to the muscle. It also serves as the site of attachment for tendons, which connect muscles to bones.
Differentiate the other options: The sarcolemma is the plasma membrane of a muscle fiber, the sarcoplasmic reticulum is involved in calcium storage and release for muscle contraction, and myofibrils are the contractile units within muscle fibers. None of these structures are involved in tendon attachment.
Relate tendons to the epimysium: Tendons are extensions of the connective tissue layers (epimysium, perimysium, and endomysium) that merge to form the tendon, which attaches the muscle to the bone.
Conclude that the epimysium is the correct answer: Based on its anatomical location and function, the epimysium is the structure responsible for tendon attachment in a muscle.
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