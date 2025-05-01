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Multiple Choice
Which muscle acts as the prime mover for shoulder flexion and adduction?
A
Trapezius
B
Pectoralis major
C
Latissimus dorsi
D
Deltoid
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the terms 'prime mover,' 'shoulder flexion,' and 'adduction.' The prime mover is the muscle primarily responsible for a specific movement. Shoulder flexion refers to moving the arm forward and upward, while adduction refers to bringing the arm closer to the body's midline.
Step 2: Analyze the function of each muscle listed in the options. The trapezius primarily stabilizes and moves the scapula, not directly involved in shoulder flexion or adduction. The latissimus dorsi is responsible for shoulder extension, adduction, and internal rotation, but not flexion.
Step 3: Examine the deltoid muscle. While the anterior fibers of the deltoid assist in shoulder flexion, the deltoid is not the prime mover for adduction; it primarily abducts the arm.
Step 4: Focus on the pectoralis major. This muscle is responsible for both shoulder flexion and adduction, making it the prime mover for these actions. It originates from the clavicle, sternum, and ribs, and inserts into the humerus.
Step 5: Conclude that the pectoralis major is the correct answer because it performs both shoulder flexion and adduction as its primary functions, unlike the other muscles listed.
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