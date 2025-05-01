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Multiple Choice
Which of the following muscles is highlighted in the picture showing the large muscle located on the front of the upper arm responsible for flexing the elbow?
A
Triceps brachii
B
Brachialis
C
Deltoid
D
Biceps brachii
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the anatomical location described in the problem. The muscle in question is located on the front of the upper arm, which is responsible for flexing the elbow joint.
Step 2: Recall the primary function of the biceps brachii muscle. It is a two-headed muscle that originates from the scapula and inserts into the radius, allowing it to flex the elbow and supinate the forearm.
Step 3: Compare the functions of the other muscles listed in the options: Triceps brachii (responsible for elbow extension), Brachialis (a synergist muscle that assists in elbow flexion but is located deeper), and Deltoid (responsible for shoulder movements, not elbow flexion).
Step 4: Use the description provided in the problem to match the highlighted muscle's location and function with the correct anatomical name. The biceps brachii fits the description as it is the large muscle on the front of the upper arm responsible for flexing the elbow.
Step 5: Confirm your understanding by visualizing or referencing an anatomical diagram of the upper arm to ensure the biceps brachii is correctly identified based on its location and function.
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