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Multiple Choice
Which muscle, highlighted in the diagram and known to work synergistically with the latissimus dorsi, is being identified?
A
Teres major
B
Deltoid
C
Trapezius
D
Pectoralis major
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'synergistically'—it refers to muscles that work together to perform a movement. In this case, the muscle in question works alongside the latissimus dorsi.
Step 2: Recall the function of the latissimus dorsi—it is a large muscle responsible for movements such as shoulder extension, adduction, and medial rotation of the arm.
Step 3: Review the anatomy and function of the listed muscles: Teres major assists in shoulder extension, adduction, and medial rotation, making it a synergist to the latissimus dorsi. The deltoid primarily abducts the arm, the trapezius stabilizes and moves the scapula, and the pectoralis major is involved in flexion, adduction, and medial rotation of the arm.
Step 4: Compare the functions of the listed muscles to the latissimus dorsi. Identify which muscle shares the most similar actions and works closely with it.
Step 5: Based on the functional similarity and anatomical proximity, determine that the teres major is the muscle that works synergistically with the latissimus dorsi.
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