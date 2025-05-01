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Multiple Choice
Which of the following joints can perform circumduction under normal circumstances?
A
Elbow joint
B
Ankle joint
C
Knee joint
D
Shoulder joint
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of circumduction: Circumduction is a circular movement that combines flexion, extension, abduction, and adduction. It allows the distal end of a limb to move in a circular motion while the proximal end remains relatively stationary.
Identify the type of joint that allows circumduction: Circumduction is typically performed by ball-and-socket joints, which have a wide range of motion in multiple planes. Examples include the shoulder and hip joints.
Analyze the listed joints: The elbow joint is a hinge joint, allowing flexion and extension but not circumduction. The ankle joint is a hinge-like joint that primarily allows dorsiflexion and plantarflexion. The knee joint is a modified hinge joint, allowing flexion, extension, and slight rotation but not circumduction.
Focus on the shoulder joint: The shoulder joint (glenohumeral joint) is a ball-and-socket joint, which provides the necessary range of motion for circumduction. It allows movement in multiple planes, including flexion, extension, abduction, adduction, and rotation.
Conclude that the shoulder joint is the correct answer: Based on the anatomical structure and function of the listed joints, only the shoulder joint can perform circumduction under normal circumstances.