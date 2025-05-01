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Multiple Choice
Which term describes the act of increasing the joint angle beyond the anatomical position?
A
Rotation
B
Hyperextension
C
Flexion
D
Abduction
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the anatomical position. The anatomical position is a standard reference point in anatomy where the body is upright, facing forward, arms at the sides, and palms facing forward.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the terms provided in the question:
- Rotation: Movement of a bone around its longitudinal axis.
- Flexion: Decreasing the angle of a joint, typically moving a body part closer to the body.
- Abduction: Movement of a limb away from the midline of the body.
- Hyperextension: Increasing the angle of a joint beyond its normal anatomical position.
Step 3: Focus on the term 'hyperextension.' Hyperextension specifically refers to the act of extending a joint beyond its normal range of motion or anatomical position. This is often seen in joints like the neck or knee when pushed beyond their typical limits.
Step 4: Compare the definitions to the question. The question asks for the term describing the act of increasing the joint angle beyond the anatomical position. Based on the definitions, hyperextension is the correct term.
Step 5: Conclude that hyperextension is the term that matches the description provided in the question, as it involves increasing the joint angle beyond the anatomical position.