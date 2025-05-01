Step 2: Recall the anatomy of the muscles listed in the options. The triceps brachii is located in the posterior compartment of the arm and is responsible for extending the forearm at the elbow joint, not flexing it. The pectoralis major is a chest muscle involved in movements of the shoulder joint, such as adduction and medial rotation of the arm. The deltoid is a shoulder muscle responsible for arm abduction, flexion, and extension at the shoulder joint.