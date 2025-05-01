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Multiple Choice
Which muscle is responsible for flexing the forearm at the elbow joint?
A
Triceps brachii
B
Biceps brachii
C
Pectoralis major
D
Deltoid
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the action described in the question. Flexing the forearm at the elbow joint refers to decreasing the angle between the forearm and the upper arm, which is a movement typically performed by muscles located in the anterior compartment of the arm.
Step 2: Recall the anatomy of the muscles listed in the options. The triceps brachii is located in the posterior compartment of the arm and is responsible for extending the forearm at the elbow joint, not flexing it. The pectoralis major is a chest muscle involved in movements of the shoulder joint, such as adduction and medial rotation of the arm. The deltoid is a shoulder muscle responsible for arm abduction, flexion, and extension at the shoulder joint.
Step 3: Focus on the biceps brachii. This muscle is located in the anterior compartment of the arm and is primarily responsible for flexing the forearm at the elbow joint. It also assists in supination of the forearm (rotating the forearm so the palm faces upward).
Step 4: Consider the functional anatomy of the biceps brachii. The muscle has two heads (long head and short head) that originate from the scapula and insert onto the radius. When the biceps brachii contracts, it pulls on the radius, causing the forearm to flex at the elbow joint.
Step 5: Conclude that the biceps brachii is the correct answer based on its anatomical location and function, as it is the primary muscle responsible for flexing the forearm at the elbow joint.
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