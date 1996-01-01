The Pelvic Girdle
Pelvic Girdle
The Pelvic Girdle Example 1
On which bone is the acetabulum found?
Ilium.
Ischium.
Pubis.
A-C are all correct.
When comparing the pelvic and pectoral girdles, which statement is incorrect?
The articulation between the pectoral girdle and the axial skeleton is smaller than the articulation between the pelvic girdle and the axial skeleton.
The socket of the hip joint is much deeper than the socket of the shoulder joint.
There are more individual bones in the pectoral girdle than the pelvic girdle.
The pelvic girdle allows for a greater range of motion than the pectoral girdle.
Differences Between the Male and Female Pelvis
The Pelvic Girdle Example 2
How does the angle of the pelvic arches differ in male and female pelvises?
The angle of the male pelvic arch tends to be more acute than the female pelvic arch.
A female's pelvic arch tends to be rounder to accommodate the head of the baby.
The female pelvic arch tends to be more heart shaped than the male pelvic arch.
The pelvic arch is not a reliable indicator of sex.