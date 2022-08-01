So now that we know that the beta strain is just an extended zig zag confirmation of the protein backbone, we can talk about beta strand depictions. And so beta strands air commonly depicted as extended broad arrows and these arrows can actually twist. And they point towards the C terminal end of the protein and so similar to Alfa Ulysses, the beta strands are stabilized by hydrogen bonding of the peptide backbone. And so the our group are again not involved in stabilizing the beta strands. Now, unlike Alfa Hillis ease, the hydrogen bonds are actually not parallel. They are actually perpendicular to the direction of the beta strands. And so recall that perpendicular just means that when they intersect, that they form these little 90 degree angles. And so if we look at our example, what we're gonna do is labeled the terminals of the beta strand. And over here on the left, what we have is just a single beta strand, just one beta strand. And that's why we just have one arrow and again this arrow is pointing towards the C terminal end, which means that this must be the C terminal end over here and That must mean that this other end over here has to be the end terminal end. And this is pretty easy because we always consider sequences from the N terminal end to the C terminal end anyways and so having the arrow point towards the C terminal end seems like it's pretty natural. So hopefully that will be easy for you guys. Remember? Now, over here on the right, What we have are two beta strands. And so notice that these two beta strands have two arrows. There's one arrow here and another arrow over here and also noticed that these two arrows air connected together into a single chain. And so, uh, these two arrows, we know that they're pointing towards their C terminal end. And so because this is the tip of the arrow over here, this has to be the C terminal end of this protein. And that must mean that this other end up here, which has the back of the arrow, has to be the end terminal end. And again when beta strands air together like this there stabilized by hydrogen bonds of the peptide backbone which will talk more about the hydrogen bonds and more detail a little later in our course. But for now, what I want you to know is that these hydrogen bonds are actually perpendicular to the directions of these strands. So notice that this these strands are going in this direction and this direction and the hydrogen bonds are going almost perpendicular, that moving in this direction, which is a perpendicular direction to the direction of the strands. So that's something that's important to keep in mind and something that's much different than Alfa. He'll asses. And so, uh, this concludes our lesson on beta Strand depictions, and we'll get a little bit of practice and our next video, so I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts