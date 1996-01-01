Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Lipids
Amphipathic molecules can interact with both lipids and water because they:
a) Function as nucleic acids.
b) Contain hydrophobic and non-polar groups.
c) Contain polar and hydrophilic groups.
d) Contain non-polar and hydrophilic groups.
e) Function as long-term-energy-storage molecules.
Lipids include a wide range of compounds including which of the following?
a) Cholesterol, cellulose, cerebrosides, and fats.
b) Chitin, starch, polysaccharides, and glucose.
c) Waxes, fats, phospholipids, and steroids.
d) Nucleic acids, triacylglycerols, and gangliosides.
Using the lipid map above, which of the following types of lipids is NOT derived from a fatty acid precursor?
a) Steroids.
b) Waxes.
c) Glycerolipids.
d) Eicosanoids.
e) Sphingolipids.