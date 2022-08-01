Thermodynamics of Membrane Diffusion: Charged Ion

So now that we've covered the thermodynamics of membrane diffusion for uncharged molecules in our previous lesson videos in this video we're going to introduce the thermodynamics of membrane diffusion, but for charged ions. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here on the left hand side, we'll see a little reminder that in this video we're specifically focusing on charged ions. And so notice here in yellow, what we have is our charged ion, more specifically, our positively charged cat ion. And again, in this video, we're going to be focusing on the thermodynamics as charged ions like this one diffuse across a membrane through a membrane channel from its initial side of the membrane to its final side of the membrane. And so it's important to note is that unlike uncharged molecules, when charged ions diffuse across a membrane, the trans membrane potential or the trans membrane voltage delta Sigh must be considered. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that we already introduced the trans membrane potential or the trans membrane voltage Delta Sigh. And so recall from those previous lesson videos that the trans membrane potential or the Trans membrane voltage. Delta Sigh is really just equal to the difference in electrical charge across the membrane. Now, if we were to Onley, consider the trans membrane potential or the electrical Grady int Onley or alone. Then the Delta G transport of ions would be given as the following equation right here, where Delta G transport would be equal to the variable z times the variable f times Delta side the trans membrane potential. Now the variable Z is really just equal to the Net charge of the defusing ion and the variable F is known as Faraday's Constant, named after the scientist Michael Faraday, and really fair days, Constant F is just equal to the magnitude of the charge of one mole of electrons. And despite electrons being negatively charged, F fair days constant is always a positive value. In fact, F Faraday's constant is equal to positive. 96,485 with units of jewels, times inverse voltage divided by most or with units of cool ums per mole, depending on your textbook. Now it's important to note is that whenever you have a number or variable raised to the negative one, all we need to do is take the reciprocal of it. And so when we take the reciprocal of that, what we can get is Jules over volts times moles. And so, uh, this unit right here is the same thing as this unit up above. And that's important to keep in mind as we move forward and tackle out our practice problems. Now again, this equation right here would be true if Onley, the trans membrane potential or electrical Grady int alone was considered. But what we need to recall, however, from our previous lesson videos is that when ions diffuse across the membrane, it does not Onley depend on the electrical Grady int. It actually depends on the electro chemical Grady int. And you might recall that the electro chemical Grady int is really just a combination of the chemical ingredient and the electrical Grady int. And so if we take a look at our image down below right here on the right hand side, notice that this blue shaded region here is the portion of the equation explained by the chemical Grady int and this blue portion alone is the same exact equation that we introduced in our previous lesson videos when we talked about the thermodynamics of membrane diffusion for uncharged molecules. And that's because uncharged molecules do not depend on electrical ingredients. They Onley depend on chemical ingredients, however, because ions charged ions depend on the electrochemical radiant, they require both the chemical Grady int portion of the equation and the addition of the electrical Grady int portion of the equation, which is this part of the equation here. And so recall that it is, as we indicated up above, it's going to be easy times. The variable F, which you'll see sometimes, is stylized to this style right here for fair days, constant and then times Delta sigh the trans membrane potential. And so, really, when we're considering the thermodynamics of membrane diffusion for charged ions, all we need to do is tag on this electrical Grady int portion of the equation. And then we're set, and we can follow the same exact steps as before and get our answer. And so this year concludes our lesson and introduction to the thermodynamics of membrane diffusion for charged ions, and and our next video will be able to show you guys an example of how to apply this entire equation here to calculate the thermodynamics of membrane diffusion for charged ions. And so I'll see you guys in that next video.

