Consider the following graph for parts A-C.

A) What is the protein-ligand dissociation constant (K d ) for protein X?

a) 2 µM. b) 4 µM. c) 6 µM. d) 8 µM.

B) What is the protein-ligand dissociation constant (K d ) for protein Y?

a) 2 µM. b) 4 µM. c) 6 µM. d) 8 µM.

C) Which protein has a greater affinity for ligand A?

a) Protein X. b) Protein Y.