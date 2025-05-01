Step 1: Begin by identifying the key structural components of amylose and glycogen. Amylose is a polysaccharide composed of glucose units linked primarily by α(1→4) glycosidic bonds, forming a linear structure. Glycogen, on the other hand, is also composed of glucose units but includes both α(1→4) glycosidic bonds for linear chains and α(1→6) glycosidic bonds at branch points, making it highly branched.