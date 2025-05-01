Compare tryptophan's side chain to the options: Sulfur-containing amino acids, such as cysteine and methionine, have sulfur atoms in their side chains, which tryptophan does not. Aliphatic amino acids, such as alanine and leucine, have non-aromatic hydrocarbon side chains. Basic amino acids, such as lysine and arginine, have positively charged side chains at physiological pH, which tryptophan does not.