Differentiate between the given terms: A 'substrate' is the molecule acted upon by the enzyme. An 'inhibitor' is a molecule that decreases enzyme activity, often by blocking the active site or altering the enzyme's structure. A 'product' is the molecule(s) formed after the enzyme catalyzes the reaction. A 'cofactor' is a non-protein molecule or ion that assists enzyme function, often by stabilizing the enzyme or participating in the reaction.