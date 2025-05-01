Step 2: Analyze the given options. The first option, 'Conversion of pyruvate to acetyl-CoA,' is catalyzed by pyruvate dehydrogenase, not carnitine acyltransferase. The second option, 'Transfer of an acyl group from acyl-CoA to carnitine, forming acyl-carnitine and CoA,' matches the function of carnitine acyltransferase. The third option, 'Phosphorylation of glucose to glucose-6-phosphate,' is catalyzed by hexokinase or glucokinase. The fourth option, 'Hydrolysis of ATP to ADP and inorganic phosphate,' is a general reaction catalyzed by ATPases.