Which of the following shows the correct order of steps for the mechanism of the sodium-potassium ATPase?

I. 2 K+ Ions bind.

II. Phosphorylation of an Asp residue.

III. Conformational change releasing 3 Na+ ions outside the cell.

IV. 3 Na+ ions bind.

V. Release of the phosphate group.

VI. Conformational change releasing 2 K+ ions inside the cell.