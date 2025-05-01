Multiple Choice
Which of the following defines the type of transport by the sodium-potassium ATPase?
Which of the following statements about the mechanism of the sodium-potassium ATPase is FALSE?
Which of the following shows the correct order of steps for the mechanism of the sodium-potassium ATPase?
I. 2 K+ Ions bind.
II. Phosphorylation of an Asp residue.
III. Conformational change releasing 3 Na+ ions outside the cell.
IV. 3 Na+ ions bind.
V. Release of the phosphate group.
VI. Conformational change releasing 2 K+ ions inside the cell.