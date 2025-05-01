Evaluate the incorrect options: The statement 'Because they are insoluble in water and therefore store more energy' is incorrect because solubility does not directly correlate with energy storage. The statement 'Because they are composed primarily of nitrogen and sulfur atoms' is incorrect because carbohydrates and fats are not primarily composed of these elements. The statement 'Because they are the only macromolecules that can be used to build cell membranes' is incorrect because proteins and lipids, not carbohydrates, are the primary components of cell membranes.