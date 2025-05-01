Step 3: Evaluate the given options. The first option states that hydrophilic side chains are buried in the interior, which contradicts the known behavior of hydrophilic residues in water. The second option correctly describes the arrangement of hydrophobic and hydrophilic side chains in globular proteins. The third option suggests random distribution, which does not align with the organized folding of proteins. The fourth option incorrectly states that disulfide bonds are only found on the surface, whereas disulfide bonds can occur in both interior and surface regions.