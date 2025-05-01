In bioenergetics, which statement best describes whether ATP stores energy?
A
ATP can only store energy after it is converted into cyclic AMP, which is the cell’s primary energy-storage molecule.
B
ATP is the main long-term energy storage molecule in animals, analogous to triacylglycerols, because its phosphate bonds are very stable.
C
ATP does not meaningfully “store energy” in its phosphate bonds; energy is released when ATP hydrolysis is coupled to favorable changes such as formation of more stable products and relief of electrostatic repulsion.
D
ATP stores usable energy directly in its terminal phosphate bond, and breaking that bond alone releases the stored energy regardless of the reaction context.
