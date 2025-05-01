Eliminate incorrect options: The statement 'Enzymes only interact with substrates that have the same charge as the enzyme' is incorrect because enzyme-substrate interactions depend on more than just charge, including shape and chemical compatibility. Similarly, 'Enzymes are able to bind to any molecule due to their flexible structure' is incorrect because enzymes are highly specific and do not bind to any molecule. Lastly, 'The specificity is determined solely by the temperature and pH of the environment' is incorrect because while temperature and pH affect enzyme activity, they do not solely determine specificity.