Define each level of protein structure: Primary structure refers to the sequence of amino acids in the polypeptide chain. Secondary structure involves local folding patterns such as alpha-helices and beta-sheets, stabilized by hydrogen bonds. Tertiary structure is the overall 3D shape of a single polypeptide chain, influenced by interactions like hydrophobic effects, ionic bonds, and disulfide bridges. Quaternary structure refers to the arrangement of multiple polypeptide chains into a functional protein complex.