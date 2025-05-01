Step 2: Analyze the molecular formula of each compound provided in the question. For example, Adenine ($C_5H_5N_5$) contains nitrogen (N), which is not characteristic of carbohydrates. Cholesterol ($C_{27}H_{46}O$) has a high ratio of hydrogen to oxygen, which does not fit the typical carbohydrate formula. Glycine ($C_2H_5NO_2$) contains nitrogen and is classified as an amino acid, not a carbohydrate.