Step 1: Begin by understanding the function of each biomolecule class mentioned in the problem. Triglycerides are lipids that serve as long-term energy storage molecules in animals. Amino acids are building blocks of proteins, primarily involved in structural and functional roles rather than energy storage. Nucleotides are the building blocks of nucleic acids like DNA and RNA, and are involved in genetic information storage and transfer. Monosaccharides are simple sugars that provide short-term energy.