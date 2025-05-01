Review the types of enzyme inhibition: Competitive inhibition occurs when an inhibitor competes with the substrate for the active site. Noncompetitive inhibition involves an inhibitor binding to a site other than the active site, altering the enzyme's shape and activity. Uncompetitive inhibition occurs when the inhibitor binds only to the enzyme-substrate complex. Allosteric activation refers to a molecule binding to an enzyme at a site other than the active site, increasing its activity.