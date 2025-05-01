Match the amino acids to their appropriate 3-letter-code.
1. Gln 2. Ile 3. Glu 4. Trp 5. Asn 6. Leu
Asparagine ____ Glutamate ____ Leucine ____
Glutamine ____ Isoleucine ____ Tryptophan ____
Master Phonetic 3-Letter Amino Acid Abbreviations with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
Match the amino acids to their appropriate 3-letter-code.
1. Gln 2. Ile 3. Glu 4. Trp 5. Asn 6. Leu
Asparagine ____ Glutamate ____ Leucine ____
Glutamine ____ Isoleucine ____ Tryptophan ____
Convert the following amino acids into their 3-letter codes: Glycine, Isoleucine, Valine, Tryptophan, Proline.