Step 2: Recall the structures of the amino acids listed in the problem. Aspartic acid has a negatively charged carboxyl group in its side chain, making it acidic. Serine has a hydroxyl group, making it polar but not basic. Valine has a nonpolar, hydrophobic side chain. Lysine has an amino group in its side chain, which is positively charged at physiological pH, classifying it as a basic amino acid.