Step 2: Recognize the types of lipids listed in the problem. Cholesterol is a steroid that plays a role in membrane fluidity and serves as a precursor for steroid hormones. Phospholipids are major components of cell membranes, forming bilayers. Sphingolipids are involved in cell signaling and membrane structure. Triacylglycerols (triglycerides) are the primary form of energy storage in the body.