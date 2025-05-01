Step 1: Understand the notation used to describe fatty acids. Fatty acids are typically designated by the number of carbon atoms, the number of double bonds, and the positions of the double bonds. For example, '18:2 Δ⁹,¹²' means the fatty acid has 18 carbon atoms, 2 double bonds, and the double bonds are located at the 9th and 12th carbon atoms from the carboxyl end.