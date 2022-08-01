So in our last lesson video, we said that diagonal electrophoresis can isolate peptide fragments that are die sulfide linked, and it can be used to help determine the original position of die sulfide bonds. Now, in this video, we're going to talk about how diagonal electrophoresis can distinguish between in ter Ching dai sulfide bonds as well as intra chain die sulfide bonds. And so it turns out that diagonal electrophoresis results actually differs a little bit for interchange I sulfide bonds, which are die sulfide bonds that form between 16 residues found on separate poly peptide chains, as well as intra chain die sulfide bonds which are die sulfide bonds that form between Sistine Residues found on the same poly peptide chain. And so it turns out that upon cleavage of Onley, the interchange I sulfides using performing acid leads to the peptide fragments, getting smaller and ultimately traveling faster in the gel and so upon cleavage of Onley, the entra chain die sulfides using performing acid. The peptide fragments will actually change their shape and travel slower in the gel. And so let's take a look at our example down below of the interchange versus the interchange I sulfides in diagonal electrophoresis to clear up this idea. And so we know that the very first step in diagonal electrophoresis is to cleave our native protein down into a bunch of different fragments. And so when we cleave, are peptide into a bunch of fragments, all of the die sulfide bonds remain intact and nothing happens to them. And so the second step, we run our protein fragments using STS page, and we separate the protein fragments based on their size. And so, uh, that STS page keeps all of the die sulfide bonds intact. And so what you can see is we have a bunch of different protein fragments that are being shown here, and they go from p one all the way through peace seven and which will notice is that all of the dice sulfide bonds are remaining intact for the first gel electrophoresis of diagonal electrophoresis. And so, which will notice is the first to die sulfide bonds that are present. We are color coding and yellow because they are interchange I sulfides that formed between separate poly peptide chains. And so you can see that p one is forming a die sulfide bomb with P two and P four is forming a die sulfide bond with P five and those are interchange I sulfides whereas with P six here protein fragments. Six. We have an intra chained I sulfide because it's forming within the same poly peptide chain. Now, after the first direction of electrophoresis, we know that the third step of diagonal electrophoresis is to expose all of these peptide fragments to perform ic acid and perform it acid cleaves all of the dice sulfide bond so we can see that uh, what we have on this axis is the second direction of electrophoresis. After the dye sulfide bonds have been cleaved and so which will notice is inside of our gel. There are no mawr die sulfide bonds that air found. And so when we run our second direction of electrophoresis, we know that the peptides fragments that do not have any dye sulfide bonds such as peptide fragment three and peptide fragments seven are going to align diagonally on a diagonal line. And that's exactly what we see in our diagonal electrophoresis gel that peptide fragment three and peptide fragments seven, which are the Onley to that do not have any dye sulfides. They align diagonally on this line and any of the peptide fragments that do not align on the fragment, such as all of these other peptide fragments that are listed here. They do contain some kind of die sulfide bomb. So now, to distinguish between the inter chain and the interchange die sulfide bonds, so notice that what we said previously is that the peptide fragments that contain interchange I sulfide such as this one here and this one over here those peptide fragments will get smaller and ultimately travel faster in the gel. And because they travel faster in the gel, notice that they are below the diagonal line. These fragments because they contained, uh, die sulfide bonds uh, interchange I sulfide bonds. They became smaller and traveled faster. And that's why we find them below the, uh, diagonal line. Now, within tra Changi sulfide bonds such as the one with peptide fragments. Six. Notice that it results in, uh, changing the shape of the peptide fragment, and that leads to the peptide fragment traveling slower. And that's what we exactly what we see down below that when the intro Ching dai sulfide bond is cleaved peptide fragments. Six changes its shape and it changes its shape in such a way that it travels slower through the gel than it did the first time through electrophoresis. And so that's why it shows up above the diagonal line it shows up above. So essentially, what we're saying is that the way that we distinguish between inter chain and intra ching dai sulfides and diagonal electrophoresis is by looking at the migration of the peptides relative to the diagonal line that forms and so peptides that migrate faster, which are these peptides here are going to have some kind of interchange. I sulfide bond and peptide fragments that migrate slower are going to have an intra chain die sulfide. And so this concludes our lesson here on the difference between inter chain and interchange I sulfides and diagonal electrophoresis results, and we'll be able to get a little bit of practice in our next video. So I'll see you guys there

