Given the following data for an enzyme-catalyzed reaction:| [S] (mM) | Initial velocity ($v_0$) (μmol/min) ||----------|-----------------------------------|| 0.5 | 2.0 || 1.0 | 3.3 || 2.0 | 4.4 || 5.0 | 5.0 |What is the approximate $V_{max}$ for this enzyme under these conditions?