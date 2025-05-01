Step 3: Evaluate the process of disaccharide formation. Disaccharides are formed by a condensation reaction (dehydration synthesis) between two monosaccharides, resulting in the removal of a water molecule and the formation of a glycosidic bond. Hydrolysis, on the other hand, is the reverse process, where water is added to break the glycosidic bond. Therefore, the statement 'Disaccharides are formed by the hydrolysis of two monosaccharides' is NOT true.