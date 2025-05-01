Compare cellulose with the other options: Chitin is a polysaccharide found in the exoskeletons of arthropods and fungi, composed of N-acetylglucosamine units. Amylose is a component of starch, consisting of α-D-glucose units linked by α-1,4-glycosidic bonds. Glycogen is a storage polysaccharide in animals, composed of α-D-glucose units with α-1,4 and α-1,6-glycosidic bonds.