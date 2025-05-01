Step 3: Evaluate the incorrect statements. The first option is incorrect because omega-6 fatty acids are unsaturated, not saturated, and are commonly found in plant oils rather than animal fats. The second option is incorrect because omega-6 fatty acids are essential fatty acids, meaning they cannot be synthesized by the human body and must be obtained through the diet. The third option is incorrect because linoleic acid, not linolenic acid, is the primary dietary omega-6 fatty acid.