Step 2: Review the key theories mentioned in the options: (1) Central dogma, which describes the flow of genetic information (DNA -> RNA -> Protein), and is unrelated to enzyme-substrate interaction. (2) Fluid mosaic model, which explains the structure of cell membranes, also unrelated to enzyme-substrate interaction. (3) Lock and key model, which suggests that enzymes and substrates fit together like a key in a lock, emphasizing specificity. (4) Induced fit model, which proposes that enzymes undergo conformational changes to better fit the substrate upon binding.