Review the types of enzyme inhibition: Competitive inhibition occurs when an inhibitor competes directly with the substrate for binding to the enzyme's active site. Noncompetitive inhibition involves the inhibitor binding to a site other than the active site, altering enzyme function. Uncompetitive inhibition occurs when the inhibitor binds only to the enzyme-substrate complex. Allosteric activation refers to a molecule binding to a site other than the active site to enhance enzyme activity, not inhibit it.