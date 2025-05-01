Analyze the options: Consider the characteristics of each type of polymer: (1) Ionic polymers are charged and may interact with water, but they are not the primary type used in gels. (2) Hydrophilic polymers are water-attracting and can form networks that trap water, making them ideal for gels. (3) Aromatic polymers are generally hydrophobic and do not interact well with water. (4) Hydrophobic polymers repel water and are not suitable for forming gels.