Discuss ionic strength: Ionic strength is a measure of the total concentration of ions in a solution, calculated as $I = \frac{1}{2} \sum c_i z_i^2$, where $c_i$ is the molar concentration of each ion and $z_i$ is its charge. Solutions with the same pH do not necessarily have the same ionic strength, as ionic strength depends on all ions present, not just $[H^+]$.